Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 145,059 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 122.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,059 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Aptiv worth $36,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,186,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APTV stock opened at $142.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.77.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Argus assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

