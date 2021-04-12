Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,981 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.46% of DXC Technology worth $36,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,736,000 after buying an additional 535,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

