Scout Investments Inc. Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,325 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of United Rentals worth $56,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,334,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,262,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,036.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after acquiring an additional 129,972 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $324.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $341.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.16 and its 200 day moving average is $245.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.38.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

