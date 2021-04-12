Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,469 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Synovus Financial worth $36,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,532,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,827,000 after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNV opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

