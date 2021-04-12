Scout Investments Inc. Has $35.71 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,765 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Best Buy worth $35,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $122.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.59 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

