Scout Investments Inc. Has $36.27 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,955 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.26% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $36,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 93,421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,732.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $4,335,452. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.