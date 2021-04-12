Scout Investments Inc. Has $39.23 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,613 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Floor & Decor worth $39,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $108.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $5,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,741,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,816 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,205. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.