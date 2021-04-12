Scout Investments Inc. Has $40.91 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,473 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $40,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after acquiring an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $93.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.00. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

