Scout Investments Inc. Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 294.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,666 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of Arista Networks worth $35,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $44,797,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,689,000 after purchasing an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.44, for a total transaction of $518,547.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total transaction of $424,627.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,066.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $20,839,544. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

ANET stock opened at $315.55 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $326.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

