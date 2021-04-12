Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 138.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,156 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.42% of Henry Schein worth $40,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $69.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

