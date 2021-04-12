Scout Investments Inc. Invests $43.39 Million in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 137,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,394,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of Wayfair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of W. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W opened at $327.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.30. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on W. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.16.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,287,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total value of $167,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,019 shares of company stock worth $32,424,667. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

