Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 57,600 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of NuVasive worth $36,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 102.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 90.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 100,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in NuVasive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $68.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -312.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $69.28.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

