Scout Investments Inc. Sells 32,365 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,365 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of W.W. Grainger worth $31,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW opened at $401.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.78. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

