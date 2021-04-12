Scout Investments Inc. Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 593,492 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,215,000. Quanta Services accounts for 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.43% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $93.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.40. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

In related news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

