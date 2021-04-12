Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €70.59 ($83.05).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of G24 opened at €69.22 ($81.44) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.99. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €55.90 ($65.76) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.