Scry.info (DDD) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $116,450.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.00673086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00088717 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036169 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.