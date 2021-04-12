Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE:SCU opened at $22.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.47. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $2,671,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $2,670,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,262,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 69,129 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $2.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 302.25%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

