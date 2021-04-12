Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Up to $22.49

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $23.14. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 634 shares trading hands.

SCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $3.99. The company had revenue of $599.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $2.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

