SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Aegis

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Aegis from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 386.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SCYX. Guggenheim began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ SCYX traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,882. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $169.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.16.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($2.80). Research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $2,628,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,474,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth $9,601,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

