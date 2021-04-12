Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director John William Sabine Sells 20,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director John William Sabine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total transaction of C$430,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at C$387,540.

TSE:SEA traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$21.50. 22,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,559. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.36. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -93.48.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1697674 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

