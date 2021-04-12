Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.69. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.29. 1,380,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,538. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

