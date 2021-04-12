SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.67 Million

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce $120.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.50 million and the lowest is $109.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $153.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $944.90 million to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Truist boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,712 shares of company stock worth $341,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,755 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $22,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $17,745,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $49.94 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.