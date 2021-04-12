SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.67 Million

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce $120.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.50 million and the lowest is $109.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $153.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $944.90 million to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Truist boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,712 shares of company stock worth $341,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,755 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $22,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $17,745,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $49.94 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.