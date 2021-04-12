Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SECYF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SECYF stock remained flat at $$2.88 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.