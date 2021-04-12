SEEN Trading 35.5% Higher This Week (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $12.45 or 0.00020753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and $34,689.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00055145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00088785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.71 or 0.00669781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00036136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00043775 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

