SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.49

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.49 and last traded at $63.49, with a volume of 1297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 9.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

