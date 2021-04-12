Seigniorage Shares Price Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $560,846.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00273570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.77 or 0.00717162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,569.80 or 0.99403884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.98 or 0.00987836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

