Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

WTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $4.91 on Monday. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $504.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

