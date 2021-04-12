Selfkey Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $100.89 million and $13.85 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,568,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

