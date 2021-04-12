Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Sempra Energy worth $48,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.