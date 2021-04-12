Semux Reaches One Day Volume of $12.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Semux has a market capitalization of $350,672.04 and approximately $12.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 61.3% against the dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00024670 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004335 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

