Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 566,662 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.70% of Sensient Technologies worth $21,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 31.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 22.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SXT opened at $79.44 on Monday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

