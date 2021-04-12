Sentinel (DVPN) Price Tops $0.0255

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $50.92 million and approximately $494,989.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

