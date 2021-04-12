Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Capitalization Reaches $98.87 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $98.87 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00055513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.03 or 0.00668872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00088314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00044056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00035817 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

