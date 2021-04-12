Serum (SRM) Price Up 8.5% This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.34 or 0.00012212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $366.96 million and $351.88 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00053919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00086289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00640087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00034463 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

