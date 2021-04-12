ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,794 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.41.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $530.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 150.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.76 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.19.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.