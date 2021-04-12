ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $61.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

