Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGBAF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of SGBAF opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. SES has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $555.78 million for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

