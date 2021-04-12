Shadows Price Hits $1.75 on Top Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Shadows has a total market cap of $16.70 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00002905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00054297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00087212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.45 or 0.00642344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00041449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034754 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

