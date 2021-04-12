Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $114.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.93. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -171.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,920 shares of company stock valued at $41,547,050. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

