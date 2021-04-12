Sharder (SS) Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Sharder has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $109,511.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00087344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.00654666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00042644 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

