SharedStake (SGT) Hits Market Cap of $4.32 Million

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for $28.83 or 0.00047428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SharedStake has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $82,320.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SharedStake alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00066339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00273138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.68 or 0.00705327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,679.79 or 0.99839844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $589.41 or 0.00969791 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00020418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SharedStake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SharedStake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.