ShareRing Price Up 19.7% Over Last Week (SHR)

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. ShareRing has a market capitalization of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShareRing coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ShareRing has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShareRing Profile

ShareRing (SHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareRing’s official website is sharering.network . The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

