Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Up to $28.23

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.23, but opened at $29.99. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 715 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $16,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $1,946,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $2,893,000.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

