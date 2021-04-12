SHIELD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $63.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $394,701.58 and approximately $63.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,233.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,153.20 or 0.03574744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.50 or 0.00407576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $678.34 or 0.01126182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.93 or 0.00529493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.64 or 0.00432713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.94 or 0.00366797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003523 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.