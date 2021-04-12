Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $54,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $6,801,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,177,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 14.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,312.09.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $20.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,207.03. 18,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,182.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,123.66. The company has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.81 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.