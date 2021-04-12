Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Raised by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 1.4% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,801,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Shopify by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $22.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,204.37. 42,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.27, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.81 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,182.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,123.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,312.09.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

