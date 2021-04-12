Short Interest in Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Declines By 98.6%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79. The company has a market cap of $69.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.23. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.