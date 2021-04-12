Short Interest in ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Grows By 3,700.0%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

OTCMKTS ADVOF remained flat at $$12.35 on Monday. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329. The firm has a market cap of $617.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.64. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

