Short Interest in Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Drops By 99.7%

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the March 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Advanced Info Service Public stock remained flat at $$5.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. 412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies.

