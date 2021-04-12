Short Interest in AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Decreases By 99.4%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,968,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AGFAF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,951. AgraFlora Organics International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About AgraFlora Organics International
