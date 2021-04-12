Short Interest in AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Decreases By 99.4%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,968,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFAF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,951. AgraFlora Organics International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About AgraFlora Organics International

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

